Monday’s weather: 1-3 inches of rain with a few thunderstorms possible

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
A warm front over New Hampshire will result in heavy rainfall this morning. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely which could result in flash flooding. Watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas.
5-Day Outlook July 12 – July 16
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A more typical summer pattern sets up mid-week and beyond, with a chance of scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms each day along with very warm and humid conditions.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Heavy morning rain to showers; watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
- Winds: Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water temperature: 61 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:42 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 02:40 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!