Monday’s weather: 1-3 inches of rain with a few thunderstorms possible

Monday’s Weather

A warm front over New Hampshire will result in heavy rainfall this morning. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely which could result in flash flooding. Watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas.

5-Day Outlook July 12 – July 16

Today: Cloudy & humid with rain & thunderstorms High 69 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy & humid with showers late Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a thunderstorm High 72 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy, humid and warmer with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Few clouds & humid Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 88 Winds SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching A more typical summer pattern sets up mid-week and beyond, with a chance of scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms each day along with very warm and humid conditions. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Heavy morning rain to showers; watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:42 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 02:40 PM.