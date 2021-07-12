Monday’s weather: 1-3 inches of rain with a few thunderstorms possible

Sunday, July 11, 2021 Rick Gordon

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

A warm front over New Hampshire will result in heavy rainfall this morning. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely which could result in flash flooding. Watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas.

5-Day Outlook July 12 – July 16

Today: Cloudy & humid with rain & thunderstorms High 69 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & humid with showers late Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a thunderstorm High 72 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy, humid and warmer with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Few clouds & humid Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 88 Winds SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A more typical summer pattern sets up mid-week and beyond, with a chance of scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms each day along with very warm and humid conditions.

Wallis Sands State Beach in Rye. Courtesy Photo

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Heavy morning rain to showers; watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas
  • UV Index: Low.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
  • Winds: Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water temperature: 61 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:42 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 02:40 PM.

