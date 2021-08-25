Manchester North/Hooksett eliminated from Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – Despite a late rally, the Manchester North/Hooksett Little League All-Stars could not stave off elimination from the Little League World Series, falling 4-3 to Hamilton, Ohio on Wednesday.

Manchester North/Hooksett could not get any hits off Hamilton pitchers Kaleb Harden and J.J. Vogel during the contest’s first five innings, with all three of their hits coming in the sixth and final inning of the contest.

Manchester North/Hooksett’s Mason DeVall led off the bottom of sixth with a double to right, followed by a walk by Tristan Lucier and then a three-run homer by Tristan’s twin Caleb.

Harden recovered, recording two quick outs for Hamilton, but Tyler Chauvette kept the New Hampshire boys’ hopes alive until Harden struck out Braden Connolly to seal his squad’s victory.

Ohio had scored two runs in a third inning that saw them record four hits, including three in a row, and then two more runs in the top of the sixth.

On the mound for Manchester North/Hooksett, Chauvette and Keith Townsend combined to allow five hits and a walk, striking out four Hamilton batters.