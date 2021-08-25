Hassan and Shaheen celebrate Senate recognition of “National Lobster Day”

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) released a joint statement praising a resolution this month that declared Sept. 25, 2021 as “National Lobster Day.”

In the statement, they said that National Lobster Day seeks to recognize the economic and cultural importance of the crustacean, which is a major economic driver for coastal New England.

“There are few things better than having a lobster roll at Hampton Beach in the summer,” said Hassan. “Granite Staters and New Englanders alike know how important lobstering is to our economy and what a pivotal role it plays in helping fuel our tourism industry. National Lobster Day is a time to celebrate not only lobsters, but also the fishermen and the restaurant workers who help bring them to our plates.”

“Lobster is an essential part of New Hampshire’s booming fishing and seafood industry. I’m proud to support Senator King’s resolution designating National Lobster Day to support our fishermen and their critical role in our state’s economy, history and culture,” said Shaheen.

The resolution was sponsored by U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) and co-sponsored by every senator from Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. It passed the Senate with unanimous consent.

Earlier this year, Hassan helped modify mask guidelines from the CDC for fishermen boats procuring lobsters and other fish after fishermen complained that the sea spray made breathing in the masks difficult and the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 while at sea did not justify mask-wearing in those circumstances.