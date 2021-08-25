Aug. 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 329 positive results with 21 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, DHHS announced 329 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 188 people who tested positive by PCR test and 141 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,524 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (72), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (49), Strafford (38), Cheshire (23), Merrimack (23), Grafton (19), Belknap (18), Sullivan (13), Carroll (11), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (11). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 105 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 105,883 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 25, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 105,883 Recovered 101,951 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,408 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,524 Current Hospitalizations 105

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.