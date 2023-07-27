Manchester, NH: The (official) Chicken Tender Capital of the World (for real!)

MANCHESTER, NH – There were probably a few fleeting moments over the past three years when Nick Lavallee wondered if this day would ever really come.

But if you know Lavallee at all then you know he has been singularly dedicated to solving our city’s identity crisis and so, on July 27, his preoccupation with the Queen City’s poultry origin story will culminate in a wicked joyful ending.

He’s inviting everyone who’s ever loved a locally-sourced chicken tender to join him at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday to help make it official when the city proclaims that it is, indeed, THE Chicken Tender Capital of the World.

A proclamation this big requires a stadium-sized delivery system, and so it’s only fitting that it all goes down in a place where people can root for the home team (which for one magical night will be rebranded as the Manchester Chicken Tenders) while chowing down on the finger food that has finally put us on the official foodie-destination map.

Steadfast in his persistence, Lavallee has said – repeatedly, in numerous articles published and broadcast across a myriad of media outlets since 2020 – that his pursuit of this official designation is for the greater good of the city.

It feels like kismet.

He’s the right man at the right time to counter the “Manch-Vegas” moniker that, in his mind, drags the city down. And the best way to do it? Capitalize on something historical with a tasteful touch of whimsy.

Tenders, by all accounts, were first conceptualized at the Puritan Backroom, circa 1974. Why not, then, embrace them as our toothsome tastemaker and tenderize the city with a new motto to attract the epicurious?

Lavallee fell naturally into this hot bubbling vat of intrigue.

He’d found himself at a place in life where he was growing weary of the familiar. Several years ago he gave up alcohol, and then, stopped moonlighting as a stand-up comic – allowing him the time and clarity to reconnect with his first love: playing in a rock ‘n’ roll band.

Now he’s hooked on creating things.

When not working his day job for the city of Merrimack, you might find him jamming with Donaher – his band, which will be playing at the inaugural “Tender Town” celebration Thursday night. He also has launched a successful side hustle, Wicked Joyful, for which he makes things that are – you guessed it – wickedly joyful, like one-of-a-kind “action” figures and apparel.

Lavallee underscores that even though big props totally go to the Puritan as the originator of the marinated deep-fried tender, the citywide proclamation acknowledges and encourages “celebrating all tendies” anywhere and everywhere they are served in the Queen City. That, a true testament to the many eateries over the years that have created their own version of the OG tender, all of them with dedicated devotees.

On Thursday Lavallee will do the honors, reading the official proclamation before a crowd of hungry fans. He’s grateful to the city for respecting his passion and seeing this all the way through.

“I especially want to thank the Office of Economic Development and Director Jodie Nazaka. She made sure this happened,” Lavallee said.

Although there could be some rain in the forecast for the afternoon, Lavallee isn’t worried. His spirits have gotten him this far and are as indomitable as they are waterproof.

“The proclamation truly embodies the heart and humor of the Manchester I know. I’m so excited that this delicious dream of mine has been perfectly fried and is ready to be shared by all. Let’s bid farewell to ‘Manch Vegas’ and celebrate who we really are – the Chicken Tender Capital of the World,” he says. “Welcome to Tender Town!”

Gates at the stadium open at 5:30 p.m. Donaher plays 5:45 – 6:25 p.m. Tenders will be available for purchase. The game against the Hartford Yard Goats, is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.