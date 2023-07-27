July 27-30 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This weekly round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Features Live Music

THURSDAY, JULY 27th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Caylin Costello / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Marc & Carl’s Unplugged Jukebox / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Gardner / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JULY 28th

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Brewed & Acoustic Open Mic Night with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott Solsky / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Sean Coleman / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

Hell on Heel’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Mostly 90’s / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Another Shot / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 29th

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ramez Mataz / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Skip Turrisi/ Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

John Stanley Shelley / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Ked Budka / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dusty Gray / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Josh Foster / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Matt Litzinger / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Rock Junkies / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Burn Permit / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Howard Randall’s Mob / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 30th

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Jasmine Mann / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

KOHA / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Ed Chenoweth / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Chuck Alaimo Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Jonny Friday / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, JULY 27th

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through August 25 – DIRECT/x

PETER PAN / July 25-28

SNOW WHITE / August 1-4

THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11

FROZEN Kids / August 15-18

FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25

www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FAMILY FARE – MR. AARON / City Library (Manchester) / 6pm – FREE EVENT

Join award-winning musician Mr. Aaron on an interactive musical journey! We’ll sing, dance, and imagine our way through fun story songs and dance jams. https://www.mraaronmusic.com

VEGAS McGRAW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready for a night of country music with this Tim McGraw Tribute, live at LaBelle Winery Derry! Join the award-winning tribute act as he captivates you with his sensational sound of Memphis & Nashville, and his glitz of Vegas. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable concert experience! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, JULY 28th

STEPHEN PEARCY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

As the founder, lead singer and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT, Stephen Pearcy is credited with having been a pioneer of the early 80’s Sunset Strip rock scene. His music grew to Mega MultiPlatinum Success Year after Year from 1984 to 1991, capturing critical acclaim for his performances, style and uniquely salacious vocals. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FNC: WILL NOONAN & ANDREW DELLA VOLPE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Andrew Della Volpe is a standup comedian from Boston who got his start working as an intern at Sacha Baron Cohen’s Four by Two Films and has never considered a straight job since. In addition to working clubs all over the state and beyond. Alongside fellow comedian Will Noonan, Andrew co-hosts the popular podcast Soft Boys. Will was named “Boston’s Best Comedian” by The Improper Bostonian magazine, is sometimes known as “The Honda Guy” for his current job as spokesman in Honda commercials on TV and radio all over New England, and as well as for his fan favorite role in the Netflix movie The Sleepover. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS – BEST OF BOSTON / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling piano shows are request oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs from Bon Jovi to Billy Joel to Lady Gaga. The dueling piano audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

BIG FISH / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 30th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Ro Gavin Collaborative Theatre / Will Bloom’s relationship with his father Edward has never been good. Often absent and distant, his father’s outlandish and exaggerated tales have made Will uncertain of who his father really is. When the “invincible” Edward Bloom begins to show signs of changing, Will must face his father’s tall tales and discover the man behind the grandeur and see him for the very first time. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, JULY 29th

CANTERBURY FAIR / Historic Town Center (Canterbury) / 9am-4pm – FREE EVENT

The 65th annual Canterbury Fair includes the Woodchuck Classic 5k Road Race and 2k Chipmunk Classic Kids Run; it will also include children’s games on the green, a used book sale, live music, a display of operating antique machinery, demonstrations of traditional handicrafts, canoe polo on the fire pond, delicious food to satisfy every craving, and a huge “What-Not” tag sale at the nearby elementary school. http://www.canterburyfair.com/event-schedule/

FRIENDS-A-PALOOZA! / Keach Park (Concord) / 1pm-4pm – FREE EVENT

Free family fun with the Friends Program and more than 20 local organizations. Crafts, facepainting, games, treats and giveaways to celebrate International Friendship Day! https://friendsprogram.org/

SUNFLOWER FESTIVAL / Coppal House Farm (Lee) / July 29-August 6 – DIRECT/x

Coppal House Farm will be hosting their annual Sunflower Festival that features 5 acres of beautiful sunflowers; the fields are open from 10:00am – 6:00pm. On the weekends there will be a craft fair, live music, wine garden, food vendors, animal viewing, kids activities and of course SUNFLOWERS! Visit their website www.nhsunflower.com for more information and details! Tickets are available day of at their farm stand or purchase tickets online now from their website. This is a pet free event.

SUNDAY, JULY 30th

THE HIGH KINGS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

The High Kings continue to set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. The High Kings continue to perform in sell out venues across the globe to their ever-growing army of loyal fans that span generations. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / White Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Andrew North / 9am-12pm

https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord

LOVE DOGS / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Check them out: https://thelovedogs.com/home

CARTER MOUNTAIN BRASS BAND / Lewellen Bandstand (Hopkinton) / 3pm – FREE EVENT

Brass band concert featuring solo performances by several outstanding members of the band. Variety of music including marches, show tunes, classical and modern pieces. Bring chairs or blankets. Rain venue: Slusser Senior Center, Houston Drive, Contoocook. http://cartermountainbrassband.org

UPCOMING EVENTS:

GOLDILOCKS & THE 3 BEARS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 2nd at 6pm – DIRECT/x

Book, Music, and Lyrics by A. Robert Dionne / Goldie Locks and her brother, Rusty Locks, are traveling through the forest on their way to Grandfather’s house. Goldie decides she wants to follow her own path which leads her in circles. She meets two Woodsprites and Grandmother Willow who try to help Goldie find the way. Even though Rusty cautions Goldie to follow the map she once again decides to go her own way, stumbling across the three bears house. It appears that the 3 bears have decided to go on a picnic; seeing the house is empty Goldie decides to “check it out” and the adventure begins. With music, mischief, laughter, and fun characters this tale is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Get a free ticket for every 2 new or gently used CHILDREN’S BOOKS you bring to support Kiwanis of Manchester. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

CALVARY CEMETERY TOUR / Mt. Calvary Cemetery (Manchester) / August 3rd at 5:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an interactive summer evening tour of the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Partnering with the Majestic Theatre, live actors will engage guests in the telling of first-person accounts of some of Manchester’s most prominent citizens, including sculptor Lucien Gosselin, Mayor George Trudel, and photographer Ulric Bourgeois. www.manchesterhistoric.org or (603)622-7531

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!