Man protesting at mobile vaccine clinic charged after looping around the lot with Jeep, refusing to leave

MANCHESTER, NH – A man protesting a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday at the Currier Art Museum was arrested after police said he continued to drive his Jeep in circles in the parking lot as families waited for their jabs.

Robert McClory, 37, of Goffstown was arrested on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He is to be arraigned in 9th Circuit – District Division – Manchester on Dec. 15.

Heather Hamel, public information officer for Manchester police, said McClory was at the museum to protest the New Hampshire Mobile Vaccine van being there to administer vaccines.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. at the museum at 150 Ash St. Police said several people were on the sidewalk protesting while families waited in line in the round-about near the north entrance.

Police saw a Jeep drive in and quickly move through the parking lot. The driver activated the Jeep’s floodlights and did circles in the parking lot. Police said the driver’s behavior caused safety concerns for the children waiting and playing on the pavement.

People in the parking lot asked the driver to leave but police said he swore at them and continued to loop the lot.

An officer stopped the Jeep and ordered McClory to get out of it. McClory, police said, didn’t comply even though he was ordered repeatedly to get out of the Jeep.

Ultimately, he was arrested.