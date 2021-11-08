Robber gets away with cash register from 7-Eleven on Queen City Ave.

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 8, 2021, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the 7-Eleven at 117 Queen City Ave. for a report of a robbery.

Police report that shortly after midnight, a male came into the store, showed the clerk a knife, demanded money, and made threats of violence.

The clerk ran to the bathroom, locked the door, and called police. It was later discovered that the register had been taken from the store.

Responding officers did a search of the area and a K9 track was done, but was unsuccessful.

Although no surveillance footage was immediately available, police said the robber was described as a Black or Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a black winter coat, grey sweatpants, black/greyish winter gloves, and black sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also make an anonymous tip via Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040. Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest and/or conviction.