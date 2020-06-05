Man faces charges after six-hour stand-off with police on Maple Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A stand-off on Maple Street has ended with the arrest of a man who is now facing several charges after police report he allegedly fired a gun inside the apartment during a domestic dispute.

On June 5, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m. Manchester Police received a report of a domestic disturbance inside a Maple Street apartment. Police say the victim had gotten out of the residence but the suspect, identified as Gregory Spillane, 36, was barricaded inside the apartment. Spillane was reportedly armed and allegedly fired a gunshot inside the apartment, police said.

Manchester Police SWAT team was deployed to the area of 529 Maple St .around 1 a.m. A portion of Maple Street was closed and as a precaution, some surrounding residences were evacuated. SWAT negotiators worked to make contact with Spillane and bring the incident to a safe conclusion after more than six hours with his arrest.

Spillane is charged with reckless conduct, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. A court date has yet to be scheduled.