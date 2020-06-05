Goffstown Town Hall set to reopen partially

Friday, June 5, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Goffstown Town Hall. Credit/Wikimedia Commons

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Starting Monday, June 8, Goffstown Town Hall will re-open to the public for walk-in transactions at the Town Clerk’s office, Tax Collector’s office and Land Use office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday.

Elected and appointed boards will continue to meet remotely.

More information can be found here.

About Andrew Sylvia 1631 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.