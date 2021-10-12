Man at homeless encampment behind Home Depot suffered stab wound

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police, fire and AMR ambulance responded to a report of a stabbing early Tuesday at a homeless encampment located off March Avenue behind Home Depot.

At about 12:50 a.m. first-responders found a man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. Police officers worked to control the bleeding until firefighters and medics arrived.

Witnesses at the scene reported to police that several people came running out of the encampment and jumped into a waiting vehicle. A short time after the incident police issued a “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) alert for a man driving a small blue SUV. Officers were advised to use caution if the vehicle was located.

A homeless outreach team arrived at the scene moments after the incident occurred, and were able to assist the victim and provide information to investigators.

The incident is under investigation by Manchester Police.