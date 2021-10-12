Suspect wanted in connection with 2020 murder of Manchester man arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida

CONCORD, NH – Anderson Pereira, 42, has been arrested for the murder of Zakhia Charabaty, 42, in Manchester, on March 12, 2020.

Pereira recently was located and arrested by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force on these charges in Kissimmee, Florida. He will remain in custody on those charges while awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.

Beginning on March 14, 2020, members of the Manchester Police Department and other law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the disappearance of Mr. Charabaty, who was last seen on March 12 at his residence on Pasture Drive in Manchester.

On July 9, 2020, Mr. Charabaty’s body was recovered by the FBI’s Evidence Response Team in Methuen, Massachusetts.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pereira for first-degree murder, RSA 630:1-a, I(a), for purposely causing Mr. Charabaty’s death by means of homicidal violence. Pereira also has been charged with two counts of falsification of physical evidence.

Pereira’s arrest was the culmination of a multi-jurisdictional investigation into Mr. Charabaty’s disappearance and death. In addition to the Manchester Police Department, law enforcement from the Lawrence (Massachusetts) Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the investigation.

The charge and allegations are merely accusations, and Anderson Pereira is presumed innocent until proven guilty.