Mowers earns Haley endorsement

GILFORD, N.H. – On Tuesday, 2020 New Hampshire First Congressional District Candidate Matt Mowers announced that he has earned the endorsement of former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

“Matt’s a conservative fighter who knows that ‘Live Free or Die,’ isn’t just the motto of New Hampshire, it’s what’s at stake if the Democrats remain in control of D.C.,” said Haley. “Matt has devoted his life to public service, and he’ll be ready to take on Pelosi’s socialist agenda day one. I’m proud to endorse Matt because he’s pro-2nd amendment, pro-life, and pro-freedom.”

“I am thrilled to have earned the support of Ambassador Haley who courageously took on bigots and tyrants on the international stage to defend our ally, Israel,” said Mowers. “She understands the need for tough national security decisions that that put American interests first, as opposed to the haphazard, weak-kneed foreign policy of Joe Biden that led to a debacle in Afghanistan and the deaths of 13 American service-members. Together, we will take back Congress and restore strong American leadership.”