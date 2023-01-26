Man arrested for third time in 2 weeks, this time for threatening someone at a restaurant with a razor blade

MANCHESTER, NH –Manchester Police have arrested a city man for the third time in a month, this time for threatening someone in a restaurant.

The incident stems back to January 1, 2023, when someone reported being threatened with a razor blade. The reporting party told police he was at the Don Quijote Restaurant at 362 Union St. when a man approached him in an aggressive manner.

The victim told police the suspect waved a large bottle at him and then pulled out a three-inch razor blade, brandished it, and verbally threatened him. An employee called police and the suspect left the restaurant.

Through the course of the investigation, police established probable cause to arrest Joselito Carmona, 50, of Manchester (no set address). Carmona was charged with felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Carmona was held on a preventative detention.

Carmona was previously arrested on January 17 for loitering and burglary and Theft on January 7.

Carmona was arrested Jan. 10, charged with three burglaries between Dec. 29 and Jan. 1 at two Elm Street businesses – twice alleged thefts at My Eye Dr. and once at the NH Liquor and Wine Outlet, charged with taking more than $1,000 in liquor.

On Jan. 18 Carmona was charged with loitering or prowling as well as resisting arrest after he was reportedly sleeping on the third-floor of a Cedar Street apartment and then banging on someone’s door. He was released in that incident on PR bail with a February 17, 2023 court date.