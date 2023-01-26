Man caught by police underneath parked car allegedly stealing catalytic converter

MANCHESTER, NH –A man has been charged with theft after police say they caught him in the act early Thursday morning of sawing a catalytic converter from underneath a car parked in a driveway on Mammoth Road.
On January 26, 2023, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 29 Mammoth Road for a report of a theft in progress. The caller believed someone was trying to steal a catalytic converter.
Arriving officers were flagged down by the caller who led them to a nearby driveway. In the driveway officers could see someone underneath a parked vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and announced themselves as police. The individual, identified as 60-year-old James Cassidy of Manchester (no set address) surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
An officer crawled under the vehicle and located a battery-operated saw and a catalytic converter that was partially cut from the under carriage. Another car parked nearby was found to have a missing catalytic converter and fresh cut marks underneath.
Cassidy was charged with criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking and loitering/prowling.
Tips to keep your car safe
According to Kelly Blue Book, the following tips have been recommended by law enforcement to help prevent becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft:
- Get your catalytic converter etched. Many police departments and some muffler shops will happily etch your license plate number onto your car’s catalytic converter for free. Thieves have a much harder time selling a converter if it can be tied to a particular theft, making it almost worthless to them.
- Park indoors if possible: What thief would break into a garage when there are easier targets outside?
- Look for cameras: Choose parking garages and parking lots covered by cameras when you need to park the vehicle.
- Park in a well-lighted area: Thieves are less likely to steal where they’re more likely to be seen.
- Consider installing a dash camera. Some dash cams use motion sensors and will record anyone close enough to your car to get to the catalytic converter. The presence of a camera can be enough to scare thieves off to find easier prey.
- Install an anti-theft device. Some car shops offer shields designed to make a catalytic converter harder to remove.