Kelley-Arnold picks up two endorsements in Ward 2 BOSC race

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 2 Board of School Committee incumbent Kathleen Kelley Arnold has released a set of endorsements of her bid seeking another term this fall.

Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, who nominated Arnold for a vacancy appointment in 2019, added his support for Kelley Arnold due to her experience advocating for Manchester students.

“Over the last two years, Kathy has admirably represented our ward on the School Board – supporting a contract for Manchester educators, embracing innovation in curriculum and instruction, and investing in our neighborhood schools. Kathy shares our goal of Manchester schools being the best our state has to offer. Kathy’s experience will continue to play a pivotal role as the city and school district further recover from the pandemic and build upon progress made in our classrooms,” said Stewart.

Stewart’s predecessor, Ron Ludwig, also voiced his support.

“Kathy lives six blocks from the house she grew up in. As a product of Manchester schools and a longtime School Board member, Kathy has the historical knowledge to support and build the school district in a positive way. I encourage all voters to support Kathy,” said Ludwig.

Kelley Arnold has now received endorsements from more than a dozen current and former city officials, including former Manchester Mayor Syl Dupuis.

Kelley Arnold served as an at-large member of the School Board for five terms from 2002 until 2012, during the administrations of three different mayors before the reappointment and eventual re-election to a full term in 2019.