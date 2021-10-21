Lively arts Oct. 21-24: Get yourself a front row seat for a night out on the town

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21st

Ian, Abby Sleeper & Kent / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Woodland Protocol / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5pm

Ryan Williamson / Fratellos (Nashua) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Derryfield (Manchester) / 6pm

State Street Combo / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Houston Bernard / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Dwayne Haggins / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Josh Foster / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Marble Eyes / Stone Church (Newmarket) / 6pm

Tyler Allgood / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Alex Roy / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23rd

Becca Myari / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Gardner Berry / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

7empest with Sound Garden / The Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9:30pm

Leaving Eden / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Tim O’Connor / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24th

Chris O’Neill / Sunrise Point Café (Nashua) / 11am

Phil Jakes / Cooper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Lewis Goodwin / Gas Light (Portsmouth) / 12:30pm

Chris Gardner / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Lenny Bradford / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

MAMMA MIA / October 15-24 (Mainstage)

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE MUSICAL / October 22-24

Majestic Academy Youth at the MAJESTIC STUDIO THEATRE / When an inane schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane, comes to the farming community of Sleepy Hollow, he brings with him all his worldly possessions as he seeks a well-to-do wife. He’s sure his dream will come true when he spots the striking Katrina Van Tassel. Sadly for poor Ichabod, the boisterous Brom Bones is Katrina’s extremely jealous boyfriend. Matters are complicated even more as the ghostly graveyard is haunted by a host of tense spirits, including the Headless Horseman, the most renowned phantom of all. When Ichabod proposes marriage to Katrina at a party, he is kicked out by Brom, forcing him to make his way through the graveyard during a raging storm. In the dark, we sense there’s something overshadowing poor Ichabod, aiming to take the poor soul’s life!

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY: KEN ROGERSON & STEVE BJORK / October 22nd at 7:30pm

A national headliner, Ken has performed all over the world. A favorite at festivals, he appeared at The Boston Comedy Festival with Lewis Black and Friends, The Burbank Comedy Fest as Best of the Fest and the TBS Comedy Festival in Las Vegas, to name a few. The Boston Herald said, “He makes the absurd seem logical.” Las Vegas Magazine wrote, “As far as pure stand-up goes, it doesn’t get any better than Rogerson.” Others have written, “He is fall-down-on-the-floor funny! Why doesn’t this guy have his own show?” and “He’s as funny a comic as Boston has produced.”

Opening for Ken is Steve Bjork, a polished veteran of the highly competitive Boston comedy scene with crisscrossing tours of the country under his belt. From the supermarket, to recess, to family life, and even to cannibalism; Bjork crafts hysterical anecdotes and observations that everyone can relate to. Want to know how to liven up an elevator ride or make the most out of your time on line at the bank? Catch his show and become enlightened.

THE DOOBIE OTHERS / October 23rd at 7:30pm

There’s no one in the industry today that can recreate the sound and style of the world-famous Doobie Brothers like the Doobie Others can. Seven of Long Island’s top professional musicians have pooled their talents, years of performance experience, and their love of the Doobies to become the very best Doobies tribute show in the country today. Inspired by the Brothers superior songwriting, the Doobie Others deliver powerful harmonies and a fun-filled high-energy performance covering a catalog of Doobies hits spanning both the Johnston and McDonald eras.

Featured EVENTS:

HALLOWEEN EVENTS



MOVIE: FRIGHT NIGHT at the REX: Nightmare on Elm Street / October 21st at 7pm / www.rextheatre.org

SHOW: HAUNTED ILLUSIONS with DAVID CASERTA / October 21st at 7:30pm / https://www.anselm.edu/dana-events/haunted-illusions-david-caserta or https://www.anselm.edu/the-arts

A bewitching evening awaits filled with mind-blowing magic, illusions created just for this show, state of the art lighting, themed music, pyro smoke and lots of laughs! Master illusionist David Caserta has people levitate, disappear and reappear right before the audience’s eyes. Treat your family this Halloween season to one of the top illusionists in the country!



MUSIC: HALLOWEEN ORGAN & LIGHT SHOW / October 24th at 5pm

South Church (41 Central Street – Andover, MA) Price: Free —Suggested donation of $20/family Join us for a 40 minute family-friendly program of spooky Halloween music & fantastic light show! Wear a costume or come in your jammies! Bring your stuffed animals and blankets.



THEATRE: HEATHERS – THE MUSICAL / October 22-24

Cue Zero Theatre at DERRY OPERA HOUSE & VIRTUAL

To attend in person, tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. Every audience member must present either a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours to enter the building. This show has adult content and is not suitable for children.



FAMILY EVENT: CHILDREN’S TRICK OR TREAT / October 23-31

Experience at Charmingfare Farm in Candia includes costumed characters, candy, tractor train or horse drawn wagon pumpkin patch ride, pumpkin decorating, and pony rides.

Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 FM (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).