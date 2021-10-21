NHLC bringing distilling events to Manchester area in early November

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission’s (NHLC) is hosting the Distiller’s Showcase of Premium Spirits at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., providing a center piece to the NHLC’s third annual Distiller’s Week.

The event is expected to feature more than 700 spirits which can be picked up in subsequent days at local NHLC outlets as well as food from restaurants across New Hampshire.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the New Hampshire Food Bank.

“Food insecurity is a significant issue for so many of our friends and neighbors who rely on us and our network for soup kitchens and nutrition centers for their next meal,” said Eileen Liponis, Executive Director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “With the need continuing to grow and cost of food continuing to rise, partnerships like this with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission are more important now than ever. We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Distiller’s Showcase of Premium Spirits and encourage the public to attend, enjoy themselves and support ending hunger in New Hampshire.”

The event is just one of several in the Manchester area to celebrate Distiller’s Week. On Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m., the NHLC will hold “Hold the Lime and Salt: Exploring Premium Tequila and Mezcal” at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford, a “seminar-style” tasting exploring the flavors of tequila and mezcal. On Tuesday, Nov.2 at the Crown Tavern, the NHLC will hold a five-course dinner highlighting lines of bourbons from Buffalo Trace.