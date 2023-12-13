Keene mayor endorses Warmington

Keene, NH – Executive Councilor and gubernatorial candidate Cinde Warmington announced today that Keene Mayor-elect Jay Kahn has endorsed her campaign, the latest addition to a broad, grassroots coalition she is building across New Hampshire that already includes Mayor Jim Bouley of Concord, Mayor-elect Byron Champlin of Concord, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia.

Following the announcement, they released the following statements:

“Since Governor Sununu announced he would not be running for Governor in 2024, leaders across the state in both parties have been asked to choose the candidate they feel is best able to lead our state,” said Mayor-elect Kahn. “For me, Cinde Warmington is that candidate. Cinde has demonstrated her commitment to constituents across our state. Serving as Executive Councilor for District 2, Cinde has demonstrated her skills in serving both cities and smaller towns as she has advocated for health care access, expanded broadband and transportation funding. Cinde has always landed on the side of access and fairness,” said Kahn.

“Cinde has proven herself to be a strong advocate for public education, an issue that’s very important to me. She will address the inequities in current state education funding to ensure all New Hampshire children have equitable opportunities to succeed. Cinde has consistently raised concerns about state funds going to private education – the lack of accountability for student outcomes and lack of transparency on the effective use of those funds. We need a Governor who will right the state’s course on education and who will make the links between public education investment and workforce development.”

“I am honored to have Mayor-elect Kahn’s support in this race. Jay has always been and will continue to be a steadfast leader for the people of Keene,” said Warmington. “With public education, workforce development, reproductive rights, and so much more on the line, the stakes in this election couldn’t be higher. It is going to take a coalition of leaders from all across our state to win next November and I’m proud of the strong team we are building to flip the corner office red to blue.”