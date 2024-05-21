Biden in Nashua: PACT Act providing ‘lifesaving benefits’ to 800K veterans and families, delivers on 1 millionth claim

NASHUA, NH – President Joe Biden visited veterans and their families at the Westwood YMCA in Nashua on Tuesday, using the occasion to announce a PACT Act milestone.

“Today I am proud to announce the VA just granted its one-millionth PACT Act claim,” Biden said.

Biden signed the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act into law in August 2022.

The Act delivers lifesaving health care and benefits to toxin-exposed veterans. Such toxins can result in increased health risks, some of which – like asthma and cancer – can take years to manifest.

“America has a lot of obligations, only one truly sacred obligation and that’s to prepare those that we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they come home, and if they don’t come home, care for their families,” Biden said during his speech. “Two years ago I took a giant step toward fulfilling that obligation when I fought for and signed the PACT Act.”

According to a press release issued by the White House, more than 888,000 veterans and survivors have received lifesaving health care and benefits delivered by the PACT Act, more than 5.4 million veterans have received free screenings for toxic exposures, the VA has delivered more than $5.7 billion in earned PACT Act-related benefits.

The PACT Act also increases the VA’s capacity to serve veterans, eliminates benefits delays, and accelerates health care eligibility for veterans. It also allots monthly stipends of about $3,000 to surviving spouses of veterans with at least two children, college tuition benefits, and more.

Also in attendance were U.S. Senators Jean Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Representative Annie Kuster, who spoke to the milestones of the PACT Act, which Shaheen said may be “the largest expansion of health care in VA’s history.”

It extends benefits for Vietnam, Gulf War and post 9/11-era veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances and provides for toxic exposure screenings to veterans. It codifies more than 20 respiratory conditions and cancers as connected to burn pits, meaning veterans with those illnesses are automatically eligible for care. Additionally, the law increases training and research into the issue, particularly among veterans who served in the Gulf War and post-9/11.

“Veterans, you are the solid steel spine of our nation, and that’s not hyperbole,” Biden said. “In America we leave no veteran behind.”

Biden, who is campaigning for re-election, arrived in Nashua for the 1:30 p.m. scheduled stop and was to depart New Hampshire aroud 4 p.m. for another campaign event in Boston.