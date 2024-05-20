Seeking partners for air quality monitoring project in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester NAACP, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES), Manchester Health Department (MHD), and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) are seeking hosts to operate an outdoor air quality sensor on their property for a new air monitoring study taking shape across Manchester. The intent of the program is to start collecting data on air quality in the city and to monitor for differences from neighborhood to neighborhood. This data will be archived and analyzed by the scientists at NHDES and will be visible to the public. The public is welcomed to participate and provide feedback.

This first of its kind air quality monitoring program has been started in Manchester thanks to funding from TNC, and with guidance and support from NHDES and MHD. The partners have three monitors up and running in Manchester so far, but are looking to deploy at least eight more across the city, with the intent to establish good geographic coverage.

Optimal sites will have access to a basic, 120v power outlet, WiFi, and good air flow around a potential mounting location. The monitors can be mounted to all kinds of surfaces, but would ideally be located between 8’-10’ off the ground. Buildings with stable ownership are preferred, because the intent is to have the monitors collecting data for potentially years to come.

Interested parties should reach out to unit2069@gmail.com with the subject line “Air Quality”. More information is available at https://naacpmanchesternh.org/air-quality