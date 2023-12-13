Third suspect charged in November string of jewelry store thefts

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have made a third arrest in connection with a string of jewelry store thefts that happened last month.

On December 12, 2023, Manchester Police located and arrested Timothy Maclean, 42, charging him with Theft by unauthorized taking in connection with a theft at Market Square Jewelers on Elm Street.

On November 28, 2023, Maclean is believed to have walked into Market Square Jewelers and asked to see gold rope chains and cross pendants. As he viewed these chains, he got ahold of one and left the store.

That was the third jewelry store theft in a little more than a week. In each case, the suspect utilized snatch-and-grab tactics to steal gold chains.

The first was on November 20, 2023, at Days Jewelers at 66 March Ave. According to an employee, a man walked into the store and asked to see a gold chain. While viewing the jewelry, he took the chain and walked out. Through the investigation, police identified the man as Kevin Donnelly, 23, of Manchester (no set address). Donnelly was arrested and charged with Theft by Unauthorized Taking.

The second incident at Days was on November 25. The suspect involved in this theft was identified as Drae-Shawn Hernandez, 28, of Manchester (no set address). He was located and arrested and faces a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

As for Maclean, in addition to the theft charge, he was also charged with another warrant out of Hillsborough County Superior Court-North. The original charges were receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and receiving stolen property. At the time of the arrest, he was also found to have suspected heroin/fentanyl on him and was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled drug. Maclean will be arraigned today in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.