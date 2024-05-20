Scholarships available for summer vacation Art Explorer & Clay Camps

MANCHESTER, NH- Studio 550 is offering art & clay camps that are sure to get kids creating and laughing this summer vacation. Each of these week-long camps run from 2:30-5 p.m. The studio staff has over 30 cumulative years of experience working with kids!

Scholarships from the Clay for Kids Fund are available for about 5 campers to receive a half priced registration. Funds are limited, so please only apply if you have financial need. Funds for the Clay for Kids Scholarship come both from donations and sales of abandoned workshop pottery sold for $1 each. (We only put old pots out for sale if they have been here for over 6 months with no attempt to pick them up.) To apply, visit the “Youth Programming” page on the Studio 550 website.

Teen/Tween Clay Camps are open to ages 10+ and will focus on the pottery wheel skills, with clay sculpting and decoration mixed in. Emma Bivona and Mattea Schevey are the instructors. This camp is offered on these dates:

Teen Clay Camp Session 1 (June 24th-28th) 2:30pm- 5:00pm

Teen Clay Camp Session 2 (July 22nd-26th) 2:30pm-5:00pm

Teen Clay Camp Session 3 (August 12th-16th) 2:30pm- 5:00pm

The Teen Illustration Camp will explore character design through drawing and watercolors. Open to ages 10+, this camp is taught by Mattea Schevey and is running July 29-August 2nd.

Teen Illustration (July 29th- Aug 2nd) 2:30pm-5:00pm

Art Explorer Camps are open to youth ages 8+ and will include drawing and painting projects, clay sculpting and a chance to try the pottery wheel. These camps are led by Mattea Schevey.

Arts Explorer Camp Session 1 (July 8-12am) 2:30pm-5:00pm

Arts Explorer Camp Session 2 (Aug 5th-9th) 2:30pm-5:00pm

More information can be found on the Studio 550 Art Center website at https://www.550arts.com/ classes/family-kids-2/