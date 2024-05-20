New Hampshire Signs Cooperation Agreement with Quebec

Concord, NH – Today, Governor Chris Sununu and Laurence Gagnon, a representative of the Quebec government, signed a historic security agreement between the State of New Hampshire and Quebec.

This cooperation agreement comes as new challenges related to cross-border security emerge, including an increase in illegal border crossings, and is the first security arrangement that includes border security between New Hampshire and a foreign territory.

“Quebec is an incredibly important friend, neighbor, and ally,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “I would like to thank Premier of Quebec François Legault and his team for updating our cooperation agreement to include additional language on border security — an issue that affects both of our citizens.”

This cooperation agreement between New Hampshire and Quebec was first signed on September 23, 2004, in Montreal by Governor Benson and Premier Charest. Today’s update includes new language to acknowledge the seriousness of the issues surrounding New Hampshire’s northern border.

The new language reads: “AWARE of the emergence of new issues related to border security, notably the important migratory flows in North America’s northeastern region, and wishing to collaborate on finding solutions to these issues while respecting the principles of privacy, civil liberties, and human rights.”

