2 Manchester educators named as semi-finalists for 2025 NH Teacher of the Year

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education is pleased to announce the 15 semi-finalists for the 2025 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award. The teachers were selected from a total of 251 nominees and 76 applicants.

The semi-finalists are:

First Name Last Name Teacher’s School Town Chelsea Barrett Viera Highland-Goffes Falls Elementary Manchester Michele Brezovec South Meadow School Peterborough Kristen Dacey Dr. Lewis F. Soule Elementary School Salem Candice DeAngelis Bedford High School Bedford Amy Doolin Newfound Regional High School Bristol Jeff Durell Barrington Middle School Barrington Rebecca Fortgang Fall Mountain Regional High School Langdon Nicole Gammella Middle School at Parkside Manchester Brian Gray Sanborn Regional High School Kingston Brittney Hewett Hampstead Middle School Hampstead Matt Holland White Mountains Regional High School Whitefield Kim Houghtaling Cooperative Middle School Stratham Laura McKenna Mill Brook School Concord Amy Poirier Dover High School Dover Jason Schrack Adeline C. Marston School Hampton

“We are honored to announce our 15 semi-finalists – a group of talented educators that truly represent some of the best teachers working in New Hampshire schools. It is apparent that these semi-finalists are committed to academic excellence and the overall well-being of their students, and it will be exciting getting to know them better throughout this selection process,” said Christine Brennan, deputy commissioner of education.

Commissioner Frank Edelblut echoed those sentiments. “Our cohort of semi-finalists are not only fostering positive learning environments, but they are motivating both their peers and students to take risks, improve outcomes and create a sense of school community. I congratulate them for their devotion and perseverance in the classroom,” said Edelblut.

“I am thrilled to learn we have two of our educators advancing in the selection process for Teacher of the Year,” said Superintendent Jennifer Gillis of the Manchester School District. “While we are aware of the amazing teachers we have within the district, it is even more incredible to see the contributions of two of our teachers recognized at the state level. We are eager to watch the selection process progress and wish Chelsea and Nicole the very best in the balance of this process.”

A final recipient will be selected this fall. The 2025 Teacher of the Year will be New Hampshire’s entrant in the National Teacher of the Year program, which is run by the Council of Chief State School Officers.