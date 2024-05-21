D’Allesandro announces retirement: ‘There comes a time in a journey when there’s an end’

MANCHESTER, NH – With an uncharacteristic quaver in his voice Sen. Lou D’Allesandro on Tuesday announced his retirement from public service and bid an emotional farewell to his colleagues at the Legislative Office Building in Concord.

“It’s been a journey, and there comes a time in a journey when there’s an end – nobody lives forever, and you can’t stay beyond the time when you can make a difference, and I believe that my service in the Senate has made a difference in the lives of people,” D’Allesandro said while seated at the podium to a sustained ovation, his wife Patricia by his side.

D’Allessandro, who turns 86 on July 30, has served in some capacity as a public official since the early 1970s. His career has been focused on education – including playing and coaching sports, and has served on countless boards, his lifelong commitment to governance and education earning him many honorary degrees and commendations.

In 2018 he penned a book, “Lion of the New Hampshire Senate and Thoughts for Presidential Hopefuls,” detailing his colorful decades of political experiences.

Shortly after D’Allesandro’s public announcement, the NH Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley released the following:

“Over the course of 52 years, Lou D’Allesandro always stayed true to his core value of putting people first. Lou never hesitated to reach out to help make the lives of people better. NH has never had a more dedicated public servant. “I have known Lou for 48 years, and I can honestly say that nobody has served the people of New Hampshire better. All New Hampshire Democrats thank Lou for his 52 years of outstanding service and wish him many years ahead with his beloved wife Pat and his whole family.”

Former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig weighed in via the social media platform X:

“Lou has always put himself in service of others, as a teacher, coach and Senator. His legacy is defined by the countless people he helped and I’m lucky enough to call him a friend and mentor. Lou and Pat deserve to enjoy every moment of this next step. Thank you, Lou!”

AFL-CIO President, Glenn Brackett, released the following statement:

“New Hampshire has never had a public servant like Senator Lou D’Allesandro. New Hampshire working families have never had a greater ally in the Senate than Senator D’Allesandro. Lou has stood in Solidarity with New Hampshire working families for decades and has always fought for the betterment of workers throughout his long and storied career as a teacher, coach, author, and legislator. The New Hampshire organized labor community has been fortunate enough to have a strong and unbreakable bond with the Dean, which is why he was awarded the New Hampshire AFL-CIO’s inaugural Solidarity Award for Lifetime Achievement at our 2023 Labor Day Breakfast. He has been tireless in his efforts to stand up to big corporations and never forgets about the struggles of the American worker.

We have been lucky to call him a friend and wish him, his wonderful wife Patricia (IBEW member), and the whole D’Allesandro family a relaxing, enjoyable, and well-deserved retirement. It is always a Great American Day when you are with Senator D’Allesandro.”

NH Senate President Donna Soucy also released a statement, echoing D’Allessandro’s signature catch-phrase by wishing him “A Great American Day”: