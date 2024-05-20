AmeriCorps, Senator Maggie Hassan Announce Over $3.4 Million in AmeriCorps Funding to Boost Volunteer Efforts in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER – US Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) joined AmeriCorps leaders in Manchester last week to announce more than $3.4 million in federal funding for AmeriCorps in New Hampshire. The funding is awarded to Volunteer NH, New Hampshire’s State Service Commission, which will then distribute them to AmeriCorps State and National program grant recipients. The grant award will support the work of more than 150 AmeriCorps members who will engage in service across the state. AmeriCorps members will support social and emotional development efforts for youth, academic support, youth mentorship, and conservation stewardship to publicly accessible lands in New Hampshire.

After successfully completing a full-service term, members receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award equal to the Pell Grant toward tuition at eligible schools and at specific GI Bill-approved educational programs for veterans or student loan repayment.

“It was great to join AmeriCorps in Manchester to celebrate the federal funding that is coming to New Hampshire to support programs like Manchester Excels,” said Senator Hassan. “Manchester Excels helps address New Hampshire’s teacher workforce shortage and train the teachers who are working to improve our communities. I’m glad that more Granite Staters will get this vital help in their efforts to join the teaching profession.”

“This year’s AmeriCorps State and National grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to helping communities tackle the most urgent challenges head on,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “These funds will empower AmeriCorps members to make significant strides in education and environmental stewardship, demonstrating the power of national service to bring about positive change. I am thrilled to see the impact our members and volunteers will have on New Hampshire and am grateful for the hard work and dedication of all involved. Together, we are building a brighter future in across the Granite State.”

“Partnerships like this make a phenomenal impact and foster a culture of empowerment and progress—AmeriCorps members are planting seeds of change and actively engaging in the process as they grow,” said Gretchen Stallings, Volunteer NH Executive Director. “Service is the cornerstone of community resilience!”

Senator Hassan and AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith visited an AmeriCorps State and National Grantee, Manchester Excels, part of the Volunteer NH network last Friday at Manchester Memorial High School to award them their grant funding. Manchester Excels is a partnership between Goodwill NNE AmeriCorps partners and Southern New Hampshire University. It’s an innovative program to help aspiring teachers realize their dream. Their grant award of more than $504,000 will support 210 students in the city of Manchester.

The more than $3.4 million was funded by the 2024 fiscal year AmeriCorps State and National Grant Competition. View a complete list of awards, including organizations and funding totals.