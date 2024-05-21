Symphony NH Presents The Music of John Williams — Star Wars and More!

NASHUA, NH – Symphony NH closes our 100th Anniversary celebration with the timeless sounds of one of the most iconic composers and conductors of all time, John Williams. Revel in the majestic music of John Williams – everyone’s favorite is here – from Star Wars to Superman to Indiana Jones to Harry Potter and more! Maestro Roger Kalia leads Symphony NH in a grand season finale befitting our history.

Click here for tickets – this will be the last performance at Keefe Auditorium. Come and be a part of Nashua history.

Program

Liberty Fanfare

Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan

Nimbus 2000 Harry’s Wondrous World from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Superman March

Main theme from Jurassic Park

Flight to Neverland from Hook

People’s House from Lincoln

The Theme from The Mandalorian (Ludwig Göransson)

The Jedi Steps/Finale from Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Raider’s March from Raiders of the Lost Ark

Running time – approximately 100 minutes with intermission

Keefe Center for the Arts

Doors open TBA

Concert 3 PM

*Door times and programming are subject to change. Always check the event page on www.symphonynh.org for updates.

EVENT PAGE AND PROGRAM INSIGHTS