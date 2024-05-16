Man charged in connection with May 13 shooting incident

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man already out on bail for a February “reckless conduct” incident was arrested in connection with a May 13 report of shots fired in a downtown neighborhood.

On May 13, 2024, Manchester Police responded to the area of Cedar and Lincoln Streets after multiple reports of gunfire.

Arriving officers spoke to a witness who said she and a male had been walking in the Spruce Street Southback Alley when a male in a silver SUV had driven by and fired a gun toward the couple.

Officers located a shell casing on Lincoln Street and, through further investigation, detectives quickly identified D’Andre Antonio Sabala, 23, of Manchester, as a suspect.

Members of the Manchester Police Anti-Crime Unit located Sabala and he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, reckless conduct, and breach of bail.

Sabala had been released on bail for a reckless conduct arrest in February. Sabala is also a convicted felon and was additionally charged with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

No other details were immediately available on the February arrest or related charges.