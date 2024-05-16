Man charged in connection with May 13 shooting incident

Thursday, May 16, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0
Thursday, May 16, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

FOM 2024 5285
Officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 400 block of Cedar Street on Monday. Photo/Jeffrey Hasting

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man already out on bail for a February “reckless conduct” incident was arrested in connection with a May 13 report of shots fired in a downtown neighborhood.

On May 13, 2024, Manchester Police responded to the area of Cedar and Lincoln Streets after multiple reports of gunfire.

Sabala D
Sabala/MPD

Arriving officers spoke to a witness who said she and a male had been walking in the Spruce Street Southback Alley when a male in a silver SUV had driven by and fired a gun toward the couple.

Officers located a shell casing on Lincoln Street and, through further investigation, detectives quickly identified D’Andre Antonio Sabala, 23, of Manchester, as a suspect.

Members of the Manchester Police Anti-Crime Unit located Sabala and he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, reckless conduct, and breach of bail.

Sabala had been released on bail for a reckless conduct arrest in February. Sabala is also a convicted felon and was additionally charged with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

No other details were immediately available on the February arrest or related charges.

 

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts