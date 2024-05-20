Tuesday’s weather: Patchy fog to start, then hot and humid with sunshine, high of 90

Today: Early areas of patchy fog will give way to mostly sunny skies, with conditions becoming hotter and more humid. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild, and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Hot and humid with some sun. High 92 (feel like 95) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, quite mild, and humid. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Expect a very warm day with intermittent sunshine, followed by a severe afternoon thunderstorm. These thunderstorms may lead to flooding downpours, hail, and potentially damaging wind gusts. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Some clouds and less humidity. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 83 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Clear. Low 54 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable