Tuesday’s weather: Patchy fog to start, then hot and humid with sunshine, high of 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
Warm Up/Cool Down
Expect summer-like heat and humidity today through Wednesday, with a cold front likely to bring strong thunderstorms on Thursday. The weather should dry out and return to seasonal averages in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
5-Day Outlook, May 21-25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water Temperature: 53 degrees. The US Coast Guard advises that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person immersed in water may experience loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Tides Hampton Beach: High tide of 7.7 feet (MLLW) at 10:53 AM. Low tide of 1.2 feet (MLLW) at 5:02 PM.
Lake Forecast
Southwest winds will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph, with wave heights around 1 foot. The weather will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is currently 58 degrees.