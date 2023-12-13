Mayor-Elect Ruais Announces Two New Staff Hires

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Today, Mayor-Elect Jay Ruais announced two more hires in his office, Angela Leach, who will assume the role of Communication Director, and McKenna Gladysz, who will be the Office Manager.

Angela brings over 20 years of experience working in state government, ultimately serving as Assistant Chief of Staff and Director of Administrative and Committee Services at the New Hampshire State Senate. In these roles she built strong relationships with elected officials, department heads, and members of the media. In addition to her experience at the state level, she has lived in Manchester for 15 years, and for the last 5 years has worked within the Manchester School District at Gossler Park Elementary where she worked closely with parents, teachers, and staff.

Mckenna was born and raised in Manchester, and recently earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Southern New Hampshire University. In addition to this, she has served our community at the New Hampshire Food Bank, Salvation Army, coached youth sports and is the Social Media Director for Manchester Youth Sports.

Mayor-Elect Ruais released the following statement:

“I am excited to announce the hiring of Angela and McKenna as we prepare to take office in January. Along with Chief of Staff, Nick Pappas, our staff brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and energy to hit the ground running on Day 1. They will be essential assets to our city and I look forward to working with them to tackle our challenges and bring Manchester to new heights.”