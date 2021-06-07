June 22: Inaugural ‘Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award’ ceremony

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 22 at 11 a.m. ExcellenceNorth Alliance (ENA) will host its inaugural Dr. Sylvio Dupuis “Community Excellence Award” event to recognize communities that have achieved tangible benefits in areas including economic development, quality of life, public health and education. Named to honor Dupuis who served the city from 1972 -1975 as mayor and who has dedicated his time as a community leader, volunteer, and philanthropist, this annual award was established to shine a light on communities that are working to improve s for the benefit of citizens and families. In addition to recognizing communities, the goal is to encourage other communities in New Hampshire to follow suit.

“From the development of arts and education to political, economic and non-profit project leadership and development, Dr. Dupuis epitomizes the effort to bring and sustain excellence in his community,” explains Tom Raffio, President & CEO of Northeast Delta Dental and ENA Chairperson.

Said Dupuis, “I am deeply honored to have this award named after me. My efforts in the greater Manchester community and throughout the state are the result of deeply-instilled beliefs taught to me by my family and peers over many years. We all play a role in the success of our communities, and I hope this process develops shared best practices that benefit countless cities, towns, neighborhoods, and regions.”

The hour-long virtual event will take place June 22 at 11 a.m. You can register to attend the event here: Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award.

This event will also recognize those who volunteered their time and expertise to review and provide feedback both for the Community Excellence Award and for ENA’s Organizational Award and Recognition Program. A sneak peek at some future leadership and community initiatives supporting ENA’s purpose to enable organizations to sustainably thrive will be shared. For more information, visit https://excellencenorth.org/.