June 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 37 new positive cases with 8 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, June 19, 2020, DHHS announced 37 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,486 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 68% being female and 32% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Rockingham (3), Carroll (2), Cheshire (2), Belknap (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (11) and Manchester (8).

Sixteen new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 549 (10%) of 5,486 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting. DHHS has also announced 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

• 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

• 4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

• 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older