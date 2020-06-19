Planning board approves site plan for proposed Wellington Road gas station

Friday, June 19, 2020 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Government 0

The proposed gas station would be roughly bordered by Humphrey Brook, Wellington Road and Edward J. Roy Drive, with and exit and entrance on Edward J. Roy Drive only. Screenshot/Google Maps

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Planning Board voted 6-2 on Thursday night to accept the site plan of a proposed gas station near the intersection of Wellington Road and Edward J. Roy Drive.

Alderman Pat Long and Andrew Bryce were the only voices in opposition to the proposal, which will have 12 pumps on six gas dispensers as well as a convenience store and potentially two fast food restaurants. Support came from Robb Curry, June Trisciani, Bryce Kaw-Uh, Barry Lussier, Dan LeClerc and John St. Pierre.

All eight voted the same way for for a subdivision of the parcel as well as accepting the remand of an earlier plan brought back from Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Conditions for the gas station include a limitation of hours from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., and signage to preventing any vehicles blocking the egress onto Edward J. Roy Drive. The combined ingress and egress will also be required to be 53.6 feet, larger than the 36 feet maximum under zoning bylaws. Due to an existing easement, no ingress and egress point will be located on Wellington Road.

