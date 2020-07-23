July 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 36 new positive results with 8 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, DHHS announced 36 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,295 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 42 percent being female and 58 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Rockingham (6), Carroll (3), Strafford (3), Merrimack (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (7).

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 680 (11 percent) of 6,295 cases. Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Carroll County, under 60 years old

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,295 Recovered 5,341 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 402 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 552 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 680 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 24 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 146,879 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 25,796 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 35,432 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 870 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,400

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/15 7/16 7/17 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 825 846 486 157 426 244 92 439 LabCorp 596 326 240 498 673 457 406 457 Quest Diagnostics 847 519 327 613 459 539 448 536 Mako Medical 542 1,116 784 1,591 699 96 247 725 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 135 284 144 95 86 171 133 150 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 122 82 89 84 98 143 118 105 Other Laboratory* 28 1 32 4 62 18 7 22 Total 3,095 3,174 2,102 3,042 2,503 1,668 1,451 2,434 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/15 7/16 7/17 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 Daily Average LabCorp 25 22 22 24 6 1 5 15 Quest Diagnostics 104 144 135 127 16 112 125 109 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 31 34 31 2 0 30 23 22 Other Laboratory* 7 3 17 3 0 9 3 6 Total 167 203 205 156 22 152 156 152

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.