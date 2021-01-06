Jan. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 912 positive results with 116 in Manchester; 24 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, DHHS announced 912 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.8%. Today’s results include 542 people who tested positive by PCR test and 370 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,785 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/30: 65 new cases today, for an updated total of 1,039 cases

65 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/31: 43 new cases today, for an updated total of 869 cases

43 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/2: 1 new case today, for an updated total of 579 cases

1 new case today, for an updated total of cases 1/4: 361 new cases today, for an updated total of 701 cases

361 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/5: 442 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and thirty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (218), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (156), Strafford (76), Merrimack (68), Belknap (39), Grafton (37), Coos (33), Sullivan (27), Cheshire (19), and Carroll (10) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (116) and Nashua (62). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 24 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

8 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, younger than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 301 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 48,838 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 6, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 48,838 Recovered 41,237 (84%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 816 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,785 Current Hospitalizations 301 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 528,650 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,944 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 64,005 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 876

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/30 12/31 1/01 1/02 1/03 1/04 1/05 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 749 1,273 0 895 315 366 614 602 LabCorp 966 1,858 1,317 1,331 1,050 1,076 842 1,206 Quest Diagnostics 557 1,106 866 529 963 756 252 718 Mako Medical 1,170 590 407 49 188 2 140 364 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 714 854 654 403 417 433 136 516 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 648 420 403 253 303 465 411 415 Other Laboratory* 2,555 1,989 1,832 1,041 1,137 2,211 2,488 1,893 University of New Hampshire** 808 24 0 0 0 1,532 1,319 526 Total 8,167 8,114 5,479 4,501 4,373 6,841 6,202 6,240 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/30 12/31 1/01 1/02 1/03 1/04 1/05 Daily Average LabCorp 19 22 14 1 7 0 3 9 Quest Diagnostics 38 25 36 11 10 8 19 21 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 12 0 1 0 6 0 4 Other Laboratory* 6 7 1 17 0 6 11 7 Total 70 66 51 30 17 20 33 41

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.