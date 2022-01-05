Jan. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,854 positive results with 366 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, DHHS announced 1,854 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, January 4. Today’s results include 1,179 people who tested positive by PCR test and 675 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 41 new cases from Monday, December 20 (0 by PCR and 41 by antigen test) for a new total of 854; an additional 2 new cases from Thursday, December 30 (1 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,179; an additional 106 new cases from Friday, December 31 (67 by PCR and 39 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,324; an additional 948 new cases from Saturday, January 1 (879 by PCR and 69 by antigen test) for a new total of 979; an additional 82 new cases from Sunday, January, 2 (42 by PCR and 40 by antigen test) for a new total of 109; and an additional 116 new cases from Monday, January 3 (5 by PCR and 111 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,209. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 12,149 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seven hundred and two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (736), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (445), Merrimack (308), Strafford (223), Grafton (176), Belknap (106), Carroll (106), Cheshire (59), Sullivan (53), and Coos (28) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (366) and Nashua (289). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and fifty-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 369 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 208,073 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 5, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 208,073 Recovered 193,911 (93%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,013 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 12,149 Current Hospitalizations 369

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.