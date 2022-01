At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday local time, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport announced that a FedEx B767 slid on Taxiway Hotel while taxiing for departure and impacted the Airport’s anemometer.

The aircraft sustained minor damage to the left wing and was towed to the FedEx ramp.There were no injuries reported.

The Airport has temporarily closed all runways and taxiways. The reopening of all runways and taxiways is expected around 11:30 a.m. as de-icing and sanding efforts continue