Jan. 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,941 positive results with 152 in Manchester; 20 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Thursday, January 27, 2022, DHHS announced 1,941 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, January 26. Today’s results include 1,490 people who tested positive by PCR test and 451 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 77 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (1 by PCR and 76 by antigen test) for a new total of 4,318; an additional 64 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (0 by PCR and 64 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,883; an additional 23 new cases from Friday, January 14 (13 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,351; an additional 57 new cases from Saturday, January 15 (39 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 5,684; an additional 68 new cases from Sunday, January 16 (55 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,880; an additional 11 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (2 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 760; an additional 1 new case from Wednesday, January 19 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,756; an additional 2 new cases from Friday, January 21 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,922; an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, January 22 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,320; an additional 6 new cases from Monday, January 24 (0 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 875; and an additional 22 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (10 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,045. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 14,542 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are five hundred and sixty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (499), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (283), Grafton (205), Merrimack (205), Strafford (185), Cheshire (152), Belknap (129), Sullivan (65), Carroll (54), and Coos (50) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (152) and Nashua (108). The county of residence is being determined for 187 new cases.

DHHS has also announced 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 387 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 270,063 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 27, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 270,063 Recovered 253,328 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,193 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 14,542 Current Hospitalizations 387

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.