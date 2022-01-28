Friday’s weather: The calm before the blizzard – warmer with some late flurries developing into snow by midnight

Thursday, January 27, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Thursday, January 27, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

Today will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with snow flurries along with overcast skies. Tonight, snow will start after midnight with an inch or two by tomorrow morning.

Blizzard Potential for Saturday Night

The combination of winds frequenting 40 mph or greater along with heavy snow will reduce the visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less for several hours, triggering blizzard conditions along our seacoast. Blizzard-like conditions are possible in Manchester.

SEACOAST: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT 

WHAT: Heavy snow is possible. While snowfall totals in excess of 6 inches are becoming increasingly likely…the potential exists for more than one foot of snow depending on the track of the storm. Winds could gust over 50 mph.
WHERE: Coastal New Hampshire.
WHEN: From Saturday morning through late Saturday night.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Near blizzard conditions are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. There is still uncertainty on the exact track of the storm which could impact snowfall totals.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
WHAT: Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: From Saturday morning through late Saturday night.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Highest impacts expected Saturday afternoon and evening. There is still uncertainty on the exact track of the storm which could impact snowfall totals.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 28- Feb. 1

Today: Cloudy and not as cold with a few snow flurries. High 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing (1″). Low 17 (feel like -2) Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & windy with the potential for heavy snow (3-6″). High 19 (feel like -2) Winds: NNE 25-35+
Saturday night: Windy with snow (2-4″). Low 10 (feel like -15) Winds: NW 25-35 mph
Sunday: Increasing sunshine, breezy and cold with blowing and drifting snow High 23 Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and very cold. Low 3 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly clear and cold. Low 11 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. High 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warming into the 40s for the middle and end of next week.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 13. West winds around 30 mph becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts