Friday’s weather: The calm before the blizzard – warmer with some late flurries developing into snow by midnight

Today will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with snow flurries along with overcast skies. Tonight, snow will start after midnight with an inch or two by tomorrow morning.

Blizzard Potential for Saturday Night

The combination of winds frequenting 40 mph or greater along with heavy snow will reduce the visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less for several hours, triggering blizzard conditions along our seacoast. Blizzard-like conditions are possible in Manchester.

SEACOAST: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

WHAT: Heavy snow is possible. While snowfall totals in excess of 6 inches are becoming increasingly likely…the potential exists for more than one foot of snow depending on the track of the storm. Winds could gust over 50 mph.

WHERE: Coastal New Hampshire.

WHEN: From Saturday morning through late Saturday night.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Near blizzard conditions are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. There is still uncertainty on the exact track of the storm which could impact snowfall totals.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

WHAT: Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From Saturday morning through late Saturday night.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Highest impacts expected Saturday afternoon and evening. There is still uncertainty on the exact track of the storm which could impact snowfall totals.