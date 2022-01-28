Have a heart: Buy a February ‘cash calendar’ in support of Manchester Mental Health Center

MANCHESTER, NH – Buy a February cash calendar for $20 and have 28 chances to win, all while supporting the important work of the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.

Each calendar purchase will earn an entry into the random daily drawings to win cash, scratch tickets or gift cards. And if you purchase multiple calendars you will double, triple or quadruple your chances to win each day). Daily winners will be notified by email.

Your contribution will support the center’s efforts to provide mental health services for children, teens and adults who otherwise would go untreated. Help make a difference in the lives of those who are challenged with mental illness!