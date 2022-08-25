‘Inspirations from the Garden:’ Work of NH Art Association artist BJ Eckardt on display at Creative Framing Solutions

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire Art Association artist BJ Eckardt is the featured artist for September in an art show at Creative Framing Solutions, with an exhibit titled, “Inspirations from the Garden.”

This is an opportunity to see Eckardt’s newest original works of art inspired by her gardens and nearby woodland areas. Working in oil, she is a contemporary artist known for her vivid and bold works.

The show highlights the growing season’s gifts of early blooming crocus and tulips, to summer geraniums and hydrangea, and the splendor of New England fall leaves.

“In addition to painting, I love to spend time working in my gardens,” Eckardt said. “Inspiration for paintings comes easy as each day in the garden brings something new to take in and enjoy. Moments in time when the sun magically illuminates a subject matter are the best.”

BJ Eckardt is a fine art oil painter, who lives and paints at her home on Lake Winnisquam in Belmont, New Hampshire.

Originally from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, she graduated with honors, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fine Art from the University of Wisconsin –Madison.