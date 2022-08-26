Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family

BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.

“Tara is a hermaphrodite, said Dr. Magnarelli which means she has both male and female anatomy.” This condition is extremely rare to see in dogs, and it was Dr. Magnarelli’s first time seeing one in person. “I could tell upon examination that she had both male and female external anatomy, but I wasn’t quite sure what I was going to find on the inside. Although she would be unable to get pregnant with her condition, we still need to alter her to prevent further medical issues later on in life,” explained Dr. Magnarelli.

Tara underwent a complicated but successful surgery last week. “It’s difficult to prepare for a surgery like this when you don’t know what you are going to find,” said Dr. Magnarelli. Tara is now recovering from her procedure and getting ready to go up for adoption soon.

If you are interested in donating to help Tara and the additional 85 residents currently at the ARLNH, please donate at https://www.rescueleague.org/.

If you are interested in adopting Tara or one of our many other dogs looking for homes, please visit https://www.rescueleague.org/adopt for further adoption information.