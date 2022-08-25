16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million

Story Produced by NH Business Review, a Member of

MANCHESTER, NH — In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community on Country Club Drive, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history.

The Boston-based real estate investment firm sold the 41-acre community – which is made up of 16 three-story residential buildings and two single-story amenity buildings with two swimming pools – to an undisclosed buyer.

Originally built between 1981 and 1985, two of the buildings were completely rebuilt between 2013 and 2014.

Josh Solomon, president of DSF, said the deal shows that “the New Hampshire market continues to be the top performing market in all of New England.”

CBRE Capital Markets’ Biria St. John, Simon Butler and John McLaughlin represented the seller in the transaction.

