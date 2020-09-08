In-person poll traffic steady with nearly 6,000 absentee ballots collected in Manchester so far

MANCHESTER, NH – Foot traffic was reportedly steady at polling locations in Manchester Tuesday. According to City Clerk Matthew Normand, there were no reports of long lines.

By about 4 p.m. there were more than 400 absentee ballots returned for the day. Prior to Election Day, Normand said that his office had received 5,562 of the 6,487 absentee ballots requested.

He thanked the community for rallying after the call went out for more poll workers needed to conduct the election.

“The community outpouring has been tremendous as many first-time ward officials have stepped up and offered to do their part to make sure this election is a success in Manchester; so many, in fact, that we couldn’t place everyone for the primary but we will need all of them and more for November,” Normand said.

Overall turnout is difficult to gauge this year, Normand said. Normally he would expect around 14,000 votes cast in a primary election.

We’ll bring you citywide results as soon as they are available once the polls close at 7 p.m.