Hooksett man wanted in weekend armed robbery and assault on Douglas Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 6, 2020, at approximately 12 a.m., Manchester Police responded to a Douglas Street apartment for a report of an assault. The victim told police a man she knew broke into her apartment and assaulted her. She said he then took her rifle, pointed it at her and demanded money. The victim gave him money and he left with the cash and the rifle.

The man has been identified as David Lafond, 40, of Hooksett. Lafond is currently wanted for armed robbery, burglary, second-degree assault, theft by unauthorized taking as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Lafond also has an active second-degree assault warrant from an incident in June of this year.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.