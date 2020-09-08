Sept. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 21 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19 and no new hospitalizations or deaths. There have now been 7,494 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (11), Cheshire (2), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 718 (10 percent) of 7,494 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 8, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,494 Recovered 6,825 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 433 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 236 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 718 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 7 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 222,963 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,164 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 43,413 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,182 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,775

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 762 812 713 442 617 483 696 646 LabCorp 823 752 634 632 423 661 38 566 Quest Diagnostics 627 468 2,594 1,871 2,147 1,512 816 1,434 Mako Medical 0 0 9 31 12 0 0 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 612 613 728 731 616 315 196 544 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 312 316 222 176 207 151 175 223 Other Laboratory* 166 149 168 99 217 181 33 145 Total 3,302 3,110 5,068 3,982 4,239 3,303 1,954 3,565 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 Daily Average LabCorp 8 8 5 8 3 0 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 42 35 59 47 35 3 2 32 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 11 9 8 8 4 0 0 6 Other Laboratory* 11 8 5 8 0 0 0 5 Total 72 60 77 71 42 3 2 47