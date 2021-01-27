Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield sends Goffstown packing

NASHUA, N.H. – The Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield School Warriors recorded a solid victory at Conway Arena on Wednesday night, defeating the visiting Grizzlies of Goffstown, 5-3.

Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield entered the first intermission with a 1-0 lead off a power play goal from Paul Vachon 12:52 into the first period, a score that easily could have been higher given the Warriors’ opportunities and a disallowed goal four minutes into the contest.

That disallowed goal, which trickled into the new off a shot from Colin MacDonald, came off the board after it was determined that the net had came unmoored during the play.

Although the Grizzlies did recover some momentum in the second period, receiving goals from Jackson Burke and Calvin Sage, the Warriors countered with second period goals of their own from Jacob Roy and Quinn Silvio while also killing a pair of Goffstown power plays.

Sal Vella and Jesse Gettz added a pair of insurance goals in the third for the Warriors, with Grevitz’ goal coming just seconds after Grady Chretien’s unassisted score brought Goffstown back with a goal of equalizing the contest.

Barring the unexpected, Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield (1-0) returns to the ice next Wednesday in Concord with a matchup against Pembroke/Campbell while Goffstown (0-4) gets a chance against Merrimack at West Side Arena at 4 p.m. on Saturday.