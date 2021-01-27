Feb. 1: Public hearing on HB 103 to establish a dental benefit under state Medicaid program

There will be a Public Hearing on HB 103 – this Bill is to establish a dental benefit under the State Medicaid Program. Please take a few minutes and register your support on this beneficial oral health care bill for those on the state Medicaid program. The hearing is a 1 p.m. Monday Feb 1. Committee: House Health, Human Services & Elderly Affairs.

Oral health is important for your overall health and wellbeing. Many people on NH Medicaid are lacking dental hygiene. This leads to other health problems. There was a dental program at Poisson Center at CMC which has remained closed since the start of the pandemic. Clients of the Moore Center were able to use this dental program for their dental cleanings and fillings. Since the closing of this clinic many have gone without seeing a dentist on a regular schedule or not at all. This leads to many other health problems.

There is a public hearing on HB 103 at 1 pm on Monday, February 1, Webinar ID 96551569054. This bill is to establish a dental benefit under the State Medicaid Program. If you have difficulty assessing this webinar, the following email will be monitored throughout the meeting by someone who can assist with and alert the committee to any technical issues: hcs@leg.state.nh.us or call (603-271-3600).

Go to http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us and on this site there will be a box with the following to help you along – register your support – follow along with the Public Hearing

State Rep. Heidi Hamer, D-Hillborough 17, represents Manchester’s Ward 10.