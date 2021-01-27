Police looking for armed robber who got away with cash from Lake Avenue convenience store

MANCHESTER, NH – On January 27, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Joseph Brother’s Convenience Store, 196 Lake Avenue, for a report of an armed robbery. The robber was armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk, then fled the store with cash.

Police set up a perimeter and a police dog was brought in, but the robber was not found.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711. You can also call Manchester Crime Line at (603) 624-404 to provide an anonymous tip.